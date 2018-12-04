Number of families in West in emergency accommodation increases by 57 per cent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of families in the west of Ireland living in emergency accommodation has increased by 57 per cent in one year.

That’s according to the October homelessness figures released by the Galway Simon Community which reveal 77 families including 167 children are living in emergency accommodation.

The report reveals that in Galway alone, 259 adults are living in emergency accommodation – an increase in 68 people compared to the same period last year.

The study also reveals the majority of homeless children in the West of Ireland are based in Galway.

At 9, hear CEO of Galway Simon Community, Karen Golden…