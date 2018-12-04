Current track
Title
Artist

Number of families in West in emergency accommodation increases by 57 per cent

Written by on 4 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of families in the west of Ireland living in emergency accommodation has increased by 57 per cent in one year.

That’s according to the October homelessness figures released by the Galway Simon Community which reveal 77 families including 167 children are living in emergency accommodation.

The report reveals that in Galway alone, 259 adults are living in emergency accommodation – an increase in 68 people compared to the same period last year.

The study also reveals the majority of homeless children in the West of Ireland are based in Galway.

At 9, hear CEO of Galway Simon Community, Karen Golden…

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Oral hearing tomorrow on plan for new Galway Hospice building

3 December 2018

0 0

UHG rolls out high dose rate treatment for prostate cancer patients

3 December 2018

0 0

New car sales in Galway drop by 3 percent

3 December 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Gold For Celtic Eagles BC As Gytis Lisinskas Wins Senior Title

Thumbnail
Previous post

Monivea BC’s Adam Hession Wins National Senior Gold

Thumbnail

Send this to a friend