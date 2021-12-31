Number of COVID patients in hospitals across West doubles since Christmas

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital across the West has almost doubled since Christmas.

That’s according to Chief Executive of the Saolta University Healthcare Group, Tony Canavan.

The number of people infected with the virus is down slightly to 20,110 confirmed cases reported this evening.

There are 682 patients with COVID-19 in hospital today, an increase of 63 on the same time yesterday.

There are 20 patients in UHG, with eight being treated at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Chief Executive of the Saolta University Healthcare Group, Tony Canavan, says the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital across the west from sites from Donegal to Galway has almost doubled since Christmas.