Number of Covid patients at Galway hospitals remains stable as national figure hits 111 day low

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of Covid-19 patients at Galway hospitals remains low, with 11 patients currently receiving treatment.

There are 9 patients with the virus at UHG, and a further 2 at Portiuncula in Ballinasloe.

Of those, 2 patients are in ICU at UHG – while a single patient is being treated in intensive care at Portiuncula.

The figures have remained largely unchanged over the past week.

Nationally, there are 209 patients with the disease in Irish hospitals – the lowest figure in 111 days.

It comes as the reproductive number of Covid-19 is now estimated to be close to 1 after weeks of steady rise.

Professor Phillip Nolan, who is chair of the state’s modelling group says it’s a very positive improvement