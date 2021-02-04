Number of COVID-19 wards at UHG reduced from six to three

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of COVID-19 wards at UHG has reduced from six to three.

That’s according to Galway University Hospitals General Manager Chris Kane who says the number of COVID-19 positive patients in the city’s main acute hospital has dropped significantly in recent days.

There are 45 patients being treated for the virus at UHG today, with 10 of these patients being treated in ICU.

That’s compared to 70 this day last week, including 17 in critical care.

Meanwhile, there are 8 Coronavirus patients at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinalsoe this afternoon – with three in intensive care.

GUH General Manager Chris Kane has confirmed that work is progressing to reintroduce certain planned non-COVID procedures from the start of next week.

These procedures include specific cancer treatments and surgeries.

Chris Kane told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, they hope to increase the number of planned activities again from February 15.