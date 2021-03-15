Number of COVID-19 patients in Galway’s ICUs falls to two

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of COVID-19 patients in Galway’s ICUs has fallen to two.

Both patients are being treated at UHG where there are six patients being treated for the virus in total.

Meanwhile, Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe is not treating any Coronvirus patients in either its intensive care unit or on wards this afternoon.

It comes as COVID-19 hospitalisations in Galway are down by 66% since the start of March.

Nationwide there are 355 patients being treated for the virus in acute hospitals, including 86 in critical care.