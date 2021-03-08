Number of COVID-19 patients in Galway ICUs down 66%

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of COVID-19 patients in Galway’s ICUs is down 66% week-on-week.

There are just two patients being treated for the virus in the intensive care unit at UHG today for the second day in row – while the ICU at Portiuncula hospital in Ballinasloe currently has no Coronavirus patients.

These represent the lowest COVID-19 figures in Galway’s ICUs since the start of January.

It comes as Coronavirus hospitalisation in the city and county continue to decline.

10 patients are being treated for the virus in Galway’s acute hospitals today – with 8 at UHG and two at Portiuncula hospital.

Nationwide there are 420 COVID-19 patients in hospital today, including 103 in ICU.

Chief Operations Officer of the HSE, Dr Colm Henry says the benefits of the vaccine roll-out has already been seen.