Number of Covid-19 patients in Galway Hospitals remains steady over past five days

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Despite the increase in Covid-19 figures reported nationally since Monday, the number of patients in Galway Hospitals remains steady.

Numbers released yesterday evening shows that there are 11 in GUH and 3 in Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

This is a reduction of two in Galway with no change in Ballinasloe in twenty four hours.

These numbers have remained steady since Monday as numbers have varied between 13 and 11 for GUH while in Ballinasloe, there were four patients with Covid-19 recorded on Monday but a steady reduction was reported through Tuesday and Wednesday before going up again on Thursday.

ICU Figures for both hospitals last night have also remained steady with 4 in GUH and one in Ballinasloe.

This is a reduction of one for Galway who have had 5 in ICU since Monday and an increase of one for Portiuncula Hospital who had no patients in ICU from Monday to yesterday evening.