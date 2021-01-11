Number of COVID-19 patients hospitalised at UHG passes 100

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of COVID-19 patients receiving care at UHG has passed 100.

102 patients are being treated at the city’s acute hospital – the fourth highest number nationwide.

Nine of these patients are being treated in critical care.

Six patients with the virus are receiving care at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe – with one in critical care.

1,575 people with COVID-19 are being treated in Irish hospitals today.

It’s an increase of 149 patients since yesterday morning.

Chief Operations Officer with the HSE, Anne O’ Connor, says it’s a serious challenge for the health system…

