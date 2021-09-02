Number of Covid-19 patients at UHG remains stable

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of Covid-19 patients at UHG remains generally stable today – with 30 patients receiving treatment at the city hospital.

It’s still the second highest figure nationwide, behind Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, and a reduction of a single patient since yesterday.

There are five virus patients in the ICU, unchanged over the past two days.

Meanwhile, there are still 2 Covid-19 patients at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe, neither of which are in intensive care.

Nationally, 343 people with Covid-19 are in Irish hospitals today – 56 of whom are in the ICU.

It comes amid fears current vaccines may not offer sufficient protection against the newest Covid-19 variant.

The World Health Organisation has identified the “Mu” strain as a variant of interest.