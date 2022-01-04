Number of COVID-19 patients at UHG more than doubles over past week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of patients with COVID-19 at UHG has doubled over the past week.

There are now 36 patients with the virus at the city hospital – compared to 16 patients this day last week.

There’s also been a similar rise in ICU patients during that time.

Considerable increases in COVID-19 patients have also been recorded at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe over the past seven days.

Nationally, 884 people are in hospital this morning with COVID-19 – that’s up 57 percent compared to Christmas Day.

It comes as over 21 thousand PCR tests were carried out across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon between December 27th and January 2nd.

Speaking to Sally-Ann Barrett, Breda Crehan Roche, Chief Officer for Community Healthcare West, says it continues to be extremely busy at all testing sites.