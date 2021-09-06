Number of Covid-19 patients at UHG Continues To Fall

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The number of Covid-19 patients at UHG has continued to decrease steadily over the past few days.

There are now 26 patients with the virus at the city hospital, the fourth highest figure nationwide alongside Sligo University Hospital.

That’s a reduction of five patients since yesterday and considerably down on figures reported last week.

There are four patients with Covid-19 in ICU at UHG.

Meanwhile, Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe now has 2 patients with Covid-19.

Nationally, there are 384 Covid patients in Irish hospitals today – the highest figure in nearly six months – while 59 patients are in ICU.