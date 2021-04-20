Number of COVID-19 patients at Galway’s public hospitals remains stable

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been no change in the number of Covid-19 patients at Galway’s public hospitals today.

There are currently 10 people receiving treatment – six at UHG, and four at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

That’s the same as the figure for yesterday, but is an increase of four patients compared to this day last week.

Last Tuesday, there were six patients at UHG and none at Portiuncula.

Of the 10 patients being treated at Galway hospitals today, five at UHG are in the ICU, as are two patients at Portiuncula.

Nationally, the number of patients in public hospitals has continued to fall to 175, while there are 48 in ICU.

Meanwhile, the current a five-day moving average of cases of Covid stands at about 364 per day – which is the lowest it’s been in months..

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn stresses this is not linked to the vaccination rollout programme but compliance across all age groups…