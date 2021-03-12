Number of COVID-19 patients at Galway’s hospitals drops to 6

print

There are no COVID-19 patients in Portiuncula Hospital today and there are 6 patients at UHG

Four of the patients at University Hospital Galway are in the Intensive Care Unit.

This day last week, there were eight patients at UHG and a further three at Portiuncula.

Nationally, 359 people with the virus are being treated in Irish hospitals today, 87 of whom are in ICU.

However, public health officials are worried the progress made in fighting the spread of Covid-19 has stalled.

The reproductive number of the disease is now thought to be close to one, while 592 new cases were announced last night.

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of NPHET’s modelling advisory group, is urging people to keep up with the measures – for more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour