Number of COVID-19 patients at Galway hospitals remains stable over past week

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of COVID patients at Galway’s public hospitals remains stable with very little change over the past week.

There are currently ten patients at University Hospital Galway, and six at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

That’s an increase of one patient since yesterday, and on the figures reported this day last week.

Of the sixteen patients being treated today, five are in ICU – four at Portiuncula, and one at UHG.

Nationally, 261 people with Covid-19 are being treated in Irish hospitals this afternoon – a 15 percent decrease on last week.

Professor Gerry Killeen from UCC is a founding member of lobby group I-SAG which advocates for Zero-Covid.

He says the latest modelling from NPHET is not ambitious enough to eliminate the disease.