Number of Covid-19 patients at Galway hospitals drops to 3

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of Covid-19 patients being treated at Galway’s public hospitals has dropped to three.

There are currently two patients receiving treatment at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, while a single patient is at UHG in the city.

Of the three patients, two are being treated in intensive care.

It’s a considerable drop from this day last week, when there were nine patients with the virus in Galway’s hospitals.

It comes as nationally, the number of Covid patients in hospital has fallen to 99 – the first time it’s been below 100 since last September.