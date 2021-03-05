Number of Covid-19 patients at Galway hospitals continues to fall

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of patients being treated in Galway Hospitals for Covid-19 has continued to drop steadily.

There are now just 13 patients being treated in the city and county – 10 at UHG, and a further 3 at Portiuncula in Ballinasloe.

There are 4 patients with the virus in the ICU at UHG, while there are no Covid-19 patients in the ICU at Portiuncula.

Nationally, 426 people with Covid-19 are in Irish hospitals today – the lowest number since December 29th.

105 of those patients with the virus are in intensive care.

Professor Philip Nolan, who chairs NPHET’s modelling group, says the country’s R number remains below 1 – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…