Number of COVID 19 cases in Galway to date reaches 561

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of confirmed cases of COVID 19 in Galway to date has reached 561.

255 cases nationwide were notified last evening.

69 of last evening’s case load have been identified as community transmission

156 of last evening’s cases were identified in Dublin, 22 in Waterford,13 in Donegal, 11 in Wicklow, nine in Limerick, eight in Kildare and five in Clare.

The remaining 31 cases were notified in Carlow, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wexford.

It comes as the final details of the government’s new medium-term Covid-19 plan will be discussed at a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 later.

It’ll be published tomorrow and will contain five tiers of restrictions – with level five being similar to lockdown earlier this year.

It’s expected that Dublin will be placed under stricter rules than the rest of the country due to the recent rise in Covid-19 cases.