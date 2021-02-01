Number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals fall by 40%

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals has fallen by 40%.

There are 72 COVID-19 patients being treated in the city and county today, with 63 at UHG and nine at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

That’s compared to 106 this day last week.

Of the 72 Coronavirus patients in Galway hospitals this lunchtime, 19 are in ICU – with 15 at UHG and four at Portiuncula Hospital.

Nationwide the number of people with COVID-19 in hospitals has risen to 1,529, including 211 in ICU.