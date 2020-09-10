Number of cases of COVID 19 in Galway reaches 546

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The rising number of COVID-19 cases in Dublin is set to be top of the agenda when health officials meet today.

It comes amid warnings the number of cases in the capital could double every two weeks.

84 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed yesterday, with three further deaths from the virus.

51 cases were in Dublin, six in Offaly, five in Kildare and the remaining 22 cases were notified in Cork, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Meath, Roscommon, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow.

The total number of recorded cases in county Galway to date now stands at 546.