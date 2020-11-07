NUIG yet to make a formal decision on student attendance in Semester two

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – NUI Galway are one of the few third level institutions yet to make a formal announcement about attendance in Semester two.

The University has said it expects to finalise its plans shortly ahead of ther start of the second semester on February 8th.

The Irish Independent had reported this morning that a number of universities have told students there will be no return to large group teaching, due to public health advice.

Some third level students may not set foot on campus for the remainder of the academic year.

DCU’s announced its current teaching activities will remain the same for spring, with end of year exams taking place online.

Maynooth University’s advised it will not return to large group teaching on campus.

The University of Limerick says it’s also decided to continue with the current teaching model for the second half of the academic year