NUIG to supply free face coverings to students and staff as campus reopens

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is to supply free face coverings to students as the Newcastle campus opens this week.

The Students’ Union will distribute the three reusable, washable masks to each student from a pop-up station at the Aula Maxima building until October 9th.

Meanwhile, the university is also offering free face coverings to all staff members.

It comes as NUI Galway reopened its campus this week to first year students with a three-day dedicated online and on campus orientation.

Senior University staff are leading familiarisation sessions with students as part of efforts to introduce a new environment of learning.

All other students and teaching staff will return to the blended teaching model from Monday, 28 September.

The university says it has undertaken significant measures to encourage new behaviours on campus to ensure the safety of students, staff and the wider community.

NUIG SU President Padraic Toomey says providing the free masks is one step towards avoiding the spread…