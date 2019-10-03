NUIG TO RECEIVE SIGNIFICANT FUNDING FOR IRISH LANGUAGE SERVICES

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is to receive 500 thousand euro to support Irish language courses from the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

The funding has been approved by Gaeltacht Minister Sean Kyne under the ‘Tionscnamh Ardscileanna Gaeilge’ scheme.

The programme supports courses which will equip students with skills such as writing, communication and translation.

The scheme funds nine third level courses and supports ongoing work to make Irish a full working language of the European Union.

1.6 million euro has been allocated in total by the department for Irish Language programmes in five universities.

Minister Kyne says the funding is essential to ensure Irish remains an official working language