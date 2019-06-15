NUIG to pilot medical devices research at new facilities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The ‘Factory of the Future’ has been launched at NUI Galway.

That’s how new state-of-the-art facilities for biomedical research at the university are being described.

The first facility is a pilot line which will see the development of smart medical devices – which combine electronics with bio-materials.

The second facility is an advanced manufacturing laboratory which will fuse together metal powder in order to make 3D structures such as hip implants.

Head of the school of Physics, Dr Gerard O’Connor, says the new facilities are a great development for Galway, which is a major global hub for medical device manufacturing.

For more, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 5….