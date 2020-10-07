NUIG to move lectures on-line until end of semester as country moves to Level 3

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is to conduct all teaching and learning courses online until the end of the semester as the county moves into Level 3 restrictions.

The Newcastle institution will move all lectures to remote learning with the exception of lab-based and practical tuition, which will remain on campus.

It comes as the country moves to Level 3 with higher and adult education asked to escalate protective measures and limit congregation as far as possible.

Essential on-site activities will include all research activities, under the restrictions and guidelines which have operated since their re-opening during the summer

There will also be lab-based and practical tuition and library access on a planned or regulated entry basis.

Campus accommodation will remain open.

However, the university has vowed to support students who wish to return home to continue their studies remotely by refunding the cost of campus accommodation.

NUIG is asking every member of the University to take personal action and responsibility to adhere to public health advice and Level 3 restrictions in order to stop the spread of this virus in the community.

Students and staff are being advised to prioritise COVID-19 testing over any study or work obligations.