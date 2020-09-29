NUIG to meet Gardai and city officials following outcry at large student congregations in city centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

NUI Galway leadership is to hold a meeting today with Gardai and Galway city council after large groups of students congregated at various areas of the city last evening.

The university has described the scenes as ‘deplorable’.

It comes following mounting calls on third level institutions in Galway as well as the Gardai to take action after images of the crowded scenes at the Spanish Arch and Shop Street were circulated widely on social media.

Galway is one of four counties facing level 3 restrictions this week due to the rapid rise in cases in the city and in county towns.

The Acting Chief Medical Officer has appealed to residents in Galway, Cork, Roscommon and Monaghan to adhere to the public health advice in a bid to break the chains of transmission.

Health officials advised that in Galway, there’s been a large cluster following a house party attended by young people.

21 new cases were notified in Galway in last evening’s figures – according to the data hub, the total number of confirmed cases to date in the county is 702.



In a statement, the university says it has repeatedly appealed to the better judgement of its students and reminded them of their responsibilities under the Student Code of Conduct.

It adds that it has also worked to ensure this year’s experience of university life is safe, supportive and enjoyable despite the limitations of the pandemic.

NUI Galway is meeting the Gardai and Galway city council to discuss the incidents.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…