NUIG to make student timetables available by end of month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is to finalise timetables for students by the end of the month as the university prepares to reopen.

The university received guidance on the reopening of third level in recent weeks and is now examining the roll-out before the September reopening.

NUIG President Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh says feedback has found students are keen to have an in-person experience as well as the online mode of learning.

First year students are expected to begin on campus on September 28th with an induction process likely to take place the previous week.

Professor Ó hÓgartaigh says there will be an on-campus experience as well as online learning while adhering to public health guidelines….