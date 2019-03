Galway Bay fm newsroom- NUI Galway is to lead a newly established multi-million euro research training centre focused on genomics.

The annoucement follows the allocation of over €100m earlier this month for six new Science Foundation Ireland research centres nationwide.

NUI Galway is to lead the new €13m SFI Centre for Research Training in Genomics Data Science – which will train a new generation of 100 PhD graduates.

