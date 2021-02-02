NUIG to lead new €10m project into strengthening the EU’s preparedness for future pandemics

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is set to lead a new international study into strengthening the EU’s preparedness for future pandemics.

The university has been awarded almost €10 million in funding by the EU to develop a suite of novel concepts, services and IT systems to improve how the EU prepares for and responds to future outbreaks.

Starting this month, the PANDEM-2 project will last two years and will bring together a range of experts from 13 EU countries and 19 partners including the World Health Organisation.

New solutions developed by PANDEM-2 will enable the simulation of future pandemics and the training of pandemic managers on a national and pan-European basis.

The research will also allow for improved planning and management of critical resources including hospital beds, PPE and vaccines.

PANDEM-2 Coordinator and NUIG Professor Máire Connolly says the state-of-the-art tools that will be developed by PANDEM-2 have the potential to transform how Europe prepares for future large-scale healthcare crises…