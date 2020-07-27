NUIG to launch Tuam Mother and Baby Home podcast narrated by Cillian Murphy

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

An NUI Galway event is to launch a new podcast series which recounts the experiences of survivors of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home.

The three-part series is narrated by Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy and features three first-hand accounts of the home.

NUIG’s virtual event will feature a panel of speakers including survivors, historians, and journalists – and will explore topics such as the report from the Commission of Investigation which is examining the deaths of babies and children at the home.

The event will be streamed on NUI Galway’s Facebook page at 4pm this Thursday.