NUIG to host week of web events on youth mental health

Galway Bay fm news – NUI Galway will host a series of online webinars over the coming week to explore and discuss youth mental health in Ireland.

Over the past number of months, a mental health research group based at the university has been seeking young people to share their experiences of Irish mental health services and supports.

Ireland’s first Youth Mental Health Conference will consist of a series of online events over the coming week, culminating in World Mental Health Day on Saturday, October 10th.

As part of the national week, the school of Psychology at NUI Galway will be hosting a series of online discussion events.

Some of the questions to be addressed include: Why are anxiety levels so high among young people; and, how can we effectively respond to their needs for support using online and other strategies?

Also to be discussed is why young people feel the need to meet up so much, even in apparent disregard for Covid-19 public health advice.

Researchers say the event will challenge the various stereotypes of young people – such as them being ‘snowflakes’ who lack resilience, to being uncaring delinquents with regards Covid-19.

Experts will present the latest evidence on psychological development and mental health in young people – and discuss factors such as current supports, how to drive improvement, the difficulties presented by the current climate and the direct experiences of those aged between 12 and 25.

The online events are free each day and tickets are available at eventbrite.ie.