NUIG to host webinar on impact of Covid-19 on sport

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway’s Moore Institute will host a webinar next week to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sport.

The event will bring together leading authorities to look at sport nationally and internationally during the crisis from a variety of perspectives.

The history of sport, sports governance and policy, sports practitioners and representative organisations, sport and the media, and gender and sport will be discussed at the event.

Some of the key contributors include leading sport history expert and UCD Professor Paul Rouse, Dr Mary O’Connor, CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport, and All-Ireland winning player and All-Star with Cork in camogie and Gaelic football and Dr Niamh Kitching from Mary Immaculate College, whose work focuses on gender equality and sport.

The webinar will be held next Thursday (25 June) at 4pm and forms part of the Moore Institute’s COVID-19 Response Series.

Information on how to register for the event is available on the Moore Institute’s website.