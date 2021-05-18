NUIG to host webinar on Covid-19 crisis in India

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway will tomorrow host a public webinar on the devastating effects, record infection rates and loss of life caused by Covid-19 in India. (19/5)

The event will feature speakers who have been living through and observing the crisis first-hand, with panelists based in Bangalore, Calcutta and Mumbai.

They include experts in the fields of medicine, journalism, economics, history and philosophy.

Topics to be discussed include the public health situation, loss of life, grief and funerals, rural versus urban India, the political response and regional variations.

The free webinar will take place tomorrow afternoon at 2PM – registration is required and further information can be found on the NUI Galway website.