NUIG to host special health discussion on antibiotic resistance

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway will tomorrow host a public seminar to discuss the rise of Superbugs.

These are antibiotic resistant bacteria that are appearing and spreading all over the world.

The conference will discuss some of the factors that are leading to a rise in the number of Superbugs such as people using antibiotics when they are not necessary.

Antibiotic resistance bacteria is one of the biggest threats to human health, and it’s estimated by 2050, 10 million deaths per year will be due to antibiotic resistance infections.

The free public event will take place in the Orbsen Building at NUIG from 7 tomorrow evening

Head of Bacteriology in NUIG, Dr. Dearbhaile Morris says poor hand hygiene practices are a leading cause of the rise of superbugs.

