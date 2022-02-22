NUIG to host seminar on regional vacancy and dereliction

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway will tomorrow host a virtual seminar on regional vacancy and dereliction in towns and villages across the western and northern regions.

It’s the latest in a series of seminars focused on rural issues, offered by the Rural Studies Centre at the university.

The online seminar will take place tomorrow afternoon at 3pm and further information is available at NUIGalway.ie.

The meeting will be addressed by John Daly, Economist at the Northern and Western Regional Assembly.

NUIG’s Dr. Maura Farrell says he’ll present an overview of a recent report which revealed significant vacancy and dereliction in this region.