NUIG to host majority of summer exams online

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway will hold the majority of summer exams online to avoid bringing thousands of students to exam halls around the city.

The university’s exams are due to begin at the end of April and will continue up to the 15th of May – with results expected in July.

All exams will be hosted online, expect for certain modules from accredited courses, which will be assessed in due course.

The university campus has been closed for the last two weeks and students have been asked to return home and continue learning online.

While the majority of students will have internet access, arrangements are being made for those students who do not have access.

Meanwhile, systems will be implemented to limit the chances of cheating – including possible interviews after the assessments are completed.

Speaking on Galway Talks, NUIG President, Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh said the measures are necessary given the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, all on-campus exams at the University of Limerick have been cancelled.

They were due to take place at the end of this semester, in early May.

UL has replaced them with remote assessments instead.

Details will be sent to students by April 6th.