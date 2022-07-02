NUIG to host largest ever international conference

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – NUI Galway is set to host its largest ever international conference on Monday. .

The 11th European Solid Mechanics Conference will take place at the university from 4th-8th July.

Over 1200 delegates from around the world are expected to attend.

The economic impact of the conference to the local area is anticipated to be almost 2 million euro, with the in-person event made possible by the European Mechanics Society.

Manager at Galway Convention Bureau Niamh Stack says the conference will have many economic benefits for Galway.