NUIG to host international conference on Information Management

Galway Bay fm newsroom – From tomorrow, NUI Galway will host the 29th ACM International Conference On Information and Knowledge Management. (19/10)

Knowledge management is defined as the process of creating, sharing, using and managing knowledge and information contained within a given organisation.

The week-long online event hosted by NUI Galway aims to identify problems facing the development of future knowledge systems, and examine a variety of practical and theoretical research into the sector.

The theme of this year’s event is “sustainability, transparency and fairness” and will include four keynote speakers from organizations including Amazon and Google, as well as from Maastricht University.

It’ll also include workshops and tutorials, Q & A sessions, live presentations and an opportunity for sponsors to meet with attendees seeking opportunities in the field.

The online conference gets underway online tomorrow morning and will run until Friday the 23rd – further information is available at cikm2020.org.