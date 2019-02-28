NUIG to host inaugural Irish computer sciences summit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway will host the inaugural Irish Computer science education summit on Wednesday week March 13th

The ‘Computer Science for All’ summit will focus on national and international trends on the importance of the science in the Irish education system.

CS For All will also feature a talk from co-founder of Coderdojo James Whelton along with presentations from primary and post primary schools showcasing their work to date in coding and computer sciences. For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…