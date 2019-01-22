Current track
NUIG to host Holocaust memorial lecture tomorrow

Written by on 22 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is to host a Holocaust memorial lecture tomorrow evening. (23/1)

The lecture will be delivered by Professor William A. Schabus from the university’s Irish Centre for Human Rights.

The lecture will look at the role that ideas of racial superiority played in the Holocaust.

Professor Schabus will discuss international efforts, including those of international law, to condemn notions of racial superiority, linking this to the Holocaust, but also to colonialism and slave trade.

He will also speak about his own family’s experiences with Nazi racism and genocide.

The lecture will take place at the Ryan Institute Annexe at NUI Galway tomorrow evening at 7.

