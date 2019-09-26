NUIG to host European cultural identity workshop

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway will host a European cultural identity workshop next Friday.

The workshop will examine themes of schooling, curriculum design and landscape as key components of Europe’s shared cultural heritage and identity.

The keynote speaker will be Professor Alan Tomlinson of Brighton University who will explore where and how sport contributes to conceptions of cultural identity.

The workshop will take place in the Moore Institute, Humanities Research Building tomorrow from 10.30am.

Dr Seán Crosson of the University's Houston School of Film and Digital Media says the event is part of a wider initiative funded by the Irish Research Council.