NUIG to host conference on patient led health research

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major national conference on public and patient involvement in health research will take place in the city this week. (1/5)

The event – now in its 4th year – focuses on how patients and carers can influence the direction and methods of healthcare research.

The theme of the 2019 conference is ‘Progressing Together’ and it will be attended by speakers from healthcare sectors across Europe and the US.

It’ll explore public and patient from various perspectives – including those living with Alzheimers and Diabetes.

The conference will get underway at the ILAS Building at NUI Galway tomorrow from 10am.

