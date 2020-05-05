NUIG to host annual public health conference online tomorrow

NUIG will host its annual Public and Patient Involvement Research conference online tomorrow.

The PPI conference will focus on how patients and carers can influence the direction and methods of healthcare research.

The event is being held online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and is now full.

The theme of the conference is “PPI across the lifecourse” and it will open with a focus on the importance of hearing the patient’s voice when using research results to influence health policy.

The fifth PPI conference is being jointly hosted by HRB Primary Care Clinical Trials Network Ireland and PPI Ignite at NUI Galway.

PPI Ignite Programme Manager Edel Murphy, says public and patient involvement is about putting patients experiences at the centre of research – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…