NUIG to host 24th annual Health Promotion Conference online

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway will host its 24th annual Health Promotion Conference online for the first time today (18/06).

The theme of this year’s conference is “Promoting Health and Wellbeing: Creating a more equitable and sustainable environment.”

The conference is being hosted online this year due to the ongoing crisis and will explore areas such as research ideas, policy and practice as well as providing a platform for the development of future projects and partnerships.

The event consists of a mix of lectures, paper presentations and interactive discussions from researchers and practitioners.

The conference is hosted by the Health Promotion Research Centre at NUIG, in partnership with the World Health Organisation and several other health bodies.