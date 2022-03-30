NUIG to hold in-person on campus conferring ceremonies from tomorrow

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- NUI Galway is to hold in-person conferring ceremonies from tomorrow (mar 31) for graduates who completed studies in 2020 and 2021 – many of whom would have previously attended virtual ceremonies.

The series of events will take place over the next two weeks.

Eight people will also be conferred with honorary degrees.

Conferring ceremonies will take place from tomorrow until Wednesday, April 6th for NUI Galway graduates who completed studies last year and whose winter 2021 conferring was postponed.

Meanwhile, ceremonies are being planned between Wednesday, April 6th and Tuesday, April 12th for graduates who completed studies in 2020 and who did not have a virtual or in-person ceremony that winter.

Eight people will also be conferred with honorary degrees – the recipients were announced last year but were unable to be presented with their degrees due to the pandemic and cyber-attack on NUI Galway.

They are:

Ronnie O’Gorman, founder and owner of the Galway Advertiser.

Jean Kelly, retired Chief Director of Nursing and Midwifery, Saolta University Health Care Group, University Hospital Galway.

Evelyn O’Toole, founder and CEO of Complete Laboratory Solutions.

Professor Hubert McDermott, former Professor of English at NUI Galway and former Governing Authority member.

Professor David Harper, Professor of Paleontology at Durham University and leading international expert on paleontology and evolution.

Dick Byrne, Architect by profession and life-long contributor to the arts in Galway.

Ailbhe Smyth, Irish academic and activist.

Bob Quinn, Film-maker, director, photographer, writer, editor and member of Aosdána.