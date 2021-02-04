NUIG to examine Irish Peatlands as part of €10 million EU Climate Action initiative

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Peatlands are to be a major focus of a new EU-funded Climate Action Initiative to be led by NUI Galway.

The European Commission has allocated €10 million funding towards the project to highlight the power of peatlands to effect significant climate action wins.

The EU LIFE Peatlands and People project is co-ordinated by Board na Móna, together with NUI Galway, the National Parks and Wildlife Service, the Environmental Protection Agency, and ERINN Innovation Ltd.

The national initiative aims to contribute to the long-term implementation of Ireland’s Climate Action Plan.

The project will also establish a Peatlands knowledge Centre of Excellence in Ireland, a Just Transition Accelerator programme and an immersive People’s Discovery Attraction in the midlands that will be designed to introduce the importance of climate action and peatlands to the public.