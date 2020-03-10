NUIG to consider transition to online learning in bid to curb spread of virus

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s understood NUI Galway is to consider a transition to online learning in a bid to curb the potential spread of coronavirus, with a decision to be made later in the week.

It comes as Trinity College has announced significant measures to restrict the spread.

All lectures at the Dublin campus are to go online for the rest of the semester from tomorrow.

While, effective immediately, a number of public spaces at Trinity have shut including the Long Room, which contains the Book of Kells.

NUI Galway is today awaiting the result of a coronavirus test on one of its student.

It has however moved to stress there are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in its campus community and all University services are running as normal for now.

A university statement confirmed that an individual presented to the Student Health Unit yesterday afternoon who was referred onwards to the HSE following initial triage.

The appropriate tests have since been carried out and the HSE should have the results later today.