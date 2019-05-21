NUIG to co-host major scientific meeting

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is to co-host a major conference examining the link between the health of people, animals and the environment.

The first annual scientific meeting of the One Health European Joint Programme opens in Dublin tomorrow (Wed May 22) and runs until Friday.



The One Health European Joint Programme is a European Commission co-funded scientific collaborative research programme which aims to help prevent and control food-borne and environmental contaminants that affect human health.

The initiative is co-funded under the EU Research and Innovation Framework Programme, Horizon 2020.

