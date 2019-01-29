Current track
NUIG to Archive Personal Histories of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home

Written by on 29 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom-NUI Galway is to archive the personal histories of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home.

The university will host a public event on campus with members from the Tuam Home Survivors Network on the 7th of Febraury – on how to approach the issues of collecting and archiving oral histories of the home.

The event is co-organised by the University’s Department of History and the James Hardiman Library.

The gathering will include a survivor-led workshop involving members of the Network and the University – followed by two panel discussions.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…

GBFM News

