NUIG to Archive Personal Histories of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home
Written by GBFM News on 29 January 2019
Galway Bay fm newsroom-NUI Galway is to archive the personal histories of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home.
The university will host a public event on campus with members from the Tuam Home Survivors Network on the 7th of Febraury – on how to approach the issues of collecting and archiving oral histories of the home.
The event is co-organised by the University’s Department of History and the James Hardiman Library.
The gathering will include a survivor-led workshop involving members of the Network and the University – followed by two panel discussions.
