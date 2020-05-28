NUIG team launches tools to help industrial and reformatory school survivors access personal records

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Students at NUI Galway have launched a new website which aims to help survivors of industrial and reformatory school access their personal records.

The website contains downloadable guides and template letters, and is a project of the university’s Human Rights Law Clinic at the Irish Centre for Human Rights

The website called ‘My Data Rights’ contains an information guide on how to use GDPR to access personal records – which are now held by various state and charitable agencies.

It also provides information for relatives of those who were detained at such schools and are now deceased.

A guide on how to register a complaint to the Data Protection Commission for those who have experienced delays in accessing their records is also available on the new website.

The My Data Rights project was created by Law students at NUI Galway in conjunction with Justice for Magdalenes Research and Adoption Rights Alliance.