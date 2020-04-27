NUIG survey shows public want travel ban lifted more than pubs re-opened

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An NUI Galway-led survery has shown that the 2 kilometre limit on travel is far more unpopular than the closure of pubs and restaurants.

The national survey carried out by NUIG and DCU explored the experiences of over 35-thousand people during the coronavirus pandemic so far.

It found that 55 per cent of people want the 2km travel limit lifted first – followed by small private gatherings at 37 per cent.

Joint research lead from NUIG, Dr Akke Vellinga says there’s a gender divide about what people want to go back to normal first.

